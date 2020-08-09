Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' Remains at No. 1 For Second Week on Billboard 200 Chart!
Sunday, 9 August 2020 () Taylor Swift continues to dominate! The 30-year-old entertainer’s new album folklore remains at No. 1 atop of the Billboard 200 chart for the second week in a row. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Taylor Swift folklore earned 135,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending August 6. Taylor‘s new album [...]
Breaking news on who's performing at this year's MTV VMAs, Katy Perry Reveals her favorite Taylor Swift 'Folklore' track and John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are expecting! These are your top Billboard..