Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' Remains at No. 1 For Second Week on Billboard 200 Chart!

Just Jared Sunday, 9 August 2020 ()
Taylor Swift continues to dominate! The 30-year-old entertainer’s new album folklore remains at No. 1 atop of the Billboard 200 chart for the second week in a row. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Taylor Swift folklore earned 135,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending August 6. Taylor‘s new album [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Published
News video: Taylor Swift uses tracks recorded at Lakeland's Sound House Studios on smash new album 'Folklore'

Taylor Swift uses tracks recorded at Lakeland's Sound House Studios on smash new album 'Folklore' 13:35

 Taylor Swift used violin tracks recorded at Lakeland's Sound House Studios on her smash new album "Folklore." Story: https://wfts.tv/2XBTWCA

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Chrissy Teigen Pregnancy Announcement, Lady Gaga to Perform at MTV VMAs & More | Billboard News [Video]

Chrissy Teigen Pregnancy Announcement, Lady Gaga to Perform at MTV VMAs & More | Billboard News

Breaking news on who's performing at this year's MTV VMAs, Katy Perry Reveals her favorite Taylor Swift 'Folklore' track and John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are expecting! These are your top Billboard..

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 02:44Published
Dolly Parton Reveals What She Admires About Taylor Swift | Billboard’s 5-Minute Interview [Video]

Dolly Parton Reveals What She Admires About Taylor Swift | Billboard’s 5-Minute Interview

Dolly Parton Reveals What She Admires About Taylor Swift | Billboard’s 5-Minute Interview

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 05:04Published
Oprah Winfrey Uses Billboard Campaign to Demand Justice for Breonna Taylor [Video]

Oprah Winfrey Uses Billboard Campaign to Demand Justice for Breonna Taylor

Oprah Winfrey Uses Billboard Campaign to Demand Justice for Breonna Taylor Oprah Winfrey and her team at ‘O, The Oprah Magazine’ are demanding justice. Their message calling for the police..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:06Published

Related news from verified sources

Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' Tops Billboard Chart For Second Week!

 Taylor Swift rules the album chart once again! The “Cardigan” songstress’ new LP Folklore sits at number one on the Billboard 200 albums chart for the...
Just Jared Jr

Taylor Swift Remains Atop Billboard 200 With 'Folklore' for Second Week in a Row

 Keeping Pop Smoke from reclaiming the top spot, the 'Cardigan' hitmaker adds another 135,000 equivalent album units in sales to maintain her No. 1 position in...
AceShowbiz

Taylor Swift on course for third week at the top of the UK album chart

 Taylor Swift is on course to top the UK album chart for the third week with Folklore.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this