Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' Remains at No. 1 For Second Week on Billboard 200 Chart! Sunday, 9 August 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Taylor Swift continues to dominate! The 30-year-old entertainer's new album folklore remains at No. 1 atop of the Billboard 200 chart for the second week in a row. folklore earned 135,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending August 6.


