The Boys season 2 to see Shawn Ashmore as Lamplighter Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Gearing up for an even more diabolical season two of the hit original series The Boys, Amazon Prime Video is all set to introduce an intriguing character – Lamplighter, into the Supes' universe! A former superstar and one of the original members of The Seven, Lamplighter will be played by X-Men fame Canadian television and film... 👓 View full article

