Kamala Harris is the VP pick, here are all her Maya Rudolph 'SNL' parodies
Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ()
Presumptive Democratic nominee for president Joe Biden has finally chosen his vice presidential candidate: Maya Rudolph.
Just kidding! It's Kamala Harris, but "SNL" viewers unfamiliar with the former California attorney general's track record may better know her from Rudolph's break-out portrayal of her on the show.
