Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Saif and Kareena announce pregnancy; Soha Ali Khan names Saif 'The Quadfather'

Mid-Day Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Saifeena fans must be on cloud nine today as the couple has just announced that they're expecting an addition to their family! Yes, Taimur Ali Khan is getting a younger sibling soon, and we can't be more excited for the Pataudis.

In an official statement, Kareena and Saif said, "We are very pleased to announce that we are...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: Soha Ali Khan congratulates Kareena Kapoor on second pregnancy

Soha Ali Khan congratulates Kareena Kapoor on second pregnancy 01:16

 Soha Ali Khan shared a special message for sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan shortly after the latter announced her second pregnancy on Wednesday afternoon.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: Saif Ali khan steps out with Taimur; Esha Gupta, Natasha Dalal spotted [Video]

Watch: Saif Ali khan steps out with Taimur; Esha Gupta, Natasha Dalal spotted

Bollywood celebrities were spotted at several places in Mumbai on Saturday. Saif Ali khan, Chahatt Khanna, Esha Gupta, Natasha Dalal and Prayga Jaiswal were spotted. The celebs stepped out wearing..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:45Published
Kareena Kapoor Khan shares her first picture post pregnancy announcement [Video]

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares her first picture post pregnancy announcement

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and her husband Saif recently announced that they are expecting an addition to their family. #KareenaKapoor

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:39Published
Sanjay Dutt to finish shoot after 3 months' break, Diljit Dosanjh to reunite with Soorma director Shaad Ali [Video]

Sanjay Dutt to finish shoot after 3 months' break, Diljit Dosanjh to reunite with Soorma director Shaad Ali

Diljit Dosanjh is reuniting with Soorma director Shaad Ali for an upcoming quirky romantic comedy where he will be playing the role of a pregnant male. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan expecting their..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:16Published

Related news from verified sources

Soha's congratulatory note for Saif-Bebo

 Soha Ali Khan has penned a sassy congratulatory note for Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, as they gear up to welcome a second baby. Tagging Saif Ali Khan as...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Bollywood Life

'Quadfather': Soha Ali Khan has quirky wish for Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan on welcoming second baby

 Earlier speaking about the possibility of a second child, Kareena had said in 2018, "Two more years".
DNA


Tweets about this