Saif and Kareena announce pregnancy; Soha Ali Khan names Saif 'The Quadfather' Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Saifeena fans must be on cloud nine today as the couple has just announced that they're expecting an addition to their family! Yes, Taimur Ali Khan is getting a younger sibling soon, and we can't be more excited for the Pataudis.



In an official statement, Kareena and Saif said, "We are very pleased to announce that we are... 👓 View full article

