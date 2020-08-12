Saif and Kareena announce pregnancy; Soha Ali Khan names Saif 'The Quadfather'
Wednesday, 12 August 2020 () Saifeena fans must be on cloud nine today as the couple has just announced that they're expecting an addition to their family! Yes, Taimur Ali Khan is getting a younger sibling soon, and we can't be more excited for the Pataudis.
In an official statement, Kareena and Saif said, "We are very pleased to announce that we are...
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan expecting their..
Soha Ali Khan has penned a sassy congratulatory note for Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, as they gear up to welcome a second baby. Tagging Saif Ali Khan as... IndiaTimes Also reported by •Bollywood Life