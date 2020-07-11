|
|
|
Natalie Portman, Taylor Swift, Mark Hamill and more stars cheer Harris as Biden's VP pick
Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Amy Schumer, John Legend and Julia Louis-Dreyfus have also weighed in
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Top 20 Child Actors Who Became Successful Adult Actors
Too often, tabloids are littered with tragic reports of former child stars, but not all of them have fallen off the map. For this list, we’re taking a look at child actors who aged the most..
Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 19:57Published
Tweets about this
|