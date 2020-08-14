Global  
 

Chrissy Teigen Puts Baby Bump on Full Display in New Video - Watch!

Just Jared Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Look at that bump! Chrissy Teigen took to her social media on Thursday (August 13) to share a video of herself posing in front of a mirror while showing off her tiny baby bump. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chrissy Teigen “Look at this third baby s–t,” the 34-year-old cookbook author said, while [...]
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Chrissy Teigen, John Legend Expecting A Third Child

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend Expecting A Third Child 00:31

 CNN reports things are going to get even more "Wild" in Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's home. A source close to the couple confirmed to CNN Thursday that they are expecting their third child. Speculation began after the family appeared together in the music video for Legend's new song "Wild". Legend...

