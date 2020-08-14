John Legend and Chrissy Teigen expecting their third child Friday, 14 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Celebrity couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are expecting their third child. The news was confirmed by a source close to the couple to CNN on Thursday. The duo is already parents of two-- 4-year-old daughter Luna, and 2-year-old son Miles.



Cited by CNN, the speculation around the pregnancy began after the family appeared... 👓 View full article

