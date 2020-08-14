Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen expecting their third child

Mid-Day Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Celebrity couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are expecting their third child. The news was confirmed by a source close to the couple to CNN on Thursday. The duo is already parents of two-- 4-year-old daughter Luna, and 2-year-old son Miles.

Cited by CNN, the speculation around the pregnancy began after the family appeared...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Billboard News - Published
News video: Chrissy Teigen Pregnancy Announcement, Lady Gaga to Perform at MTV VMAs & More | Billboard News

Chrissy Teigen Pregnancy Announcement, Lady Gaga to Perform at MTV VMAs & More | Billboard News 02:44

 Breaking news on who's performing at this year's MTV VMAs, Katy Perry Reveals her favorite Taylor Swift 'Folklore' track and John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are expecting! These are your top Billboard stories for Thursday August 13th.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend Expecting A Third Child [Video]

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend Expecting A Third Child

CNN reports things are going to get even more "Wild" in Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's home. A source close to the couple confirmed to CNN Thursday that they are expecting their third..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:31Published
Sarah Cooper Will Get Her Own Netflix Special [Video]

Sarah Cooper Will Get Her Own Netflix Special

Sarah Cooper is getting her own Netflix special. Netflix made the announcement on Wednesday. Cooper found fame turning President Donald Trump's comments into viral videos. "Sarah Cooper: Everything's..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:34Published
Chrissy Teigen is writing a new cookbook! [Video]

Chrissy Teigen is writing a new cookbook!

Chrissy Teigen has revealed she is writing a new cookbook which will have recipes that are less calorific than the ones contained in her previous food tomes.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:48Published

Related news from verified sources

Chrissy Teigen Hints She's Pregnant, Expecting Third Child with John Legend

 Chrissy Teigen is seemingly pregnant and expecting her third child with John Legend, they apparently revealed in the music video for “Wild,” TMZ is...
Just Jared

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend expecting third child
Indian Express

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend reveal they're expecting 3rd child

 The couple revealed the news in Legend's music video for the song "Wild."
CBS News


Tweets about this

NAIJA_NEWS_BLOG

🄽🄸🄶🄴🅁🄸🄰🄽 🄽🄴🅆🅂 🄱🄻🄾🄶 John Legend, Chrissy Teigen expecting Baby Number 3 https://t.co/qiuKxhsnmb 5 seconds ago

larisamajors

Larisa Majors RT @EW: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen — already parents to daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2 — are expecting their third child together.… 1 minute ago

dreamgirls

dreamgirls 🌎 TwitterMoments: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting a third child. https://t.co/DnH0bmF3Zs 2 minutes ago

StandardEnts

ES Entertainment Congratulations @chrissyteigen and @johnlegend! 💕 https://t.co/OYfVum6dcQ 3 minutes ago

AngelDidi8

GreenPebble22🇨🇦🌹 RT @latimes: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend announce pregnancy in 'Wild' music video https://t.co/hBHE6TOcyq 3 minutes ago

411SportsDFW

411 Sports DFW #TMZ [#411Sports] John Legend, Chrissy Teigen Announce Baby No. 3 in 'Wild' Music Video https://t.co/VUQrSYgj1y… https://t.co/NxSNv93I5j 3 minutes ago

HuffPostWomen

HuffPost Women The celebrity couple promised a "beautiful surprise" at the end of the video for the song "Wild." https://t.co/0kIlZbuone 4 minutes ago

ViPirate

ViPirate Yahoo© Chrissy Teigen and John Legend announce pregnancy in &#39;Wild&#39; music video: John Legend's new music… https://t.co/8cHhGzXOYn 4 minutes ago