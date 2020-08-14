John Legend and Chrissy Teigen expecting their third child
Friday, 14 August 2020 () Celebrity couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are expecting their third child. The news was confirmed by a source close to the couple to CNN on Thursday. The duo is already parents of two-- 4-year-old daughter Luna, and 2-year-old son Miles.
Cited by CNN, the speculation around the pregnancy began after the family appeared...
Breaking news on who's performing at this year's MTV VMAs, Katy Perry Reveals her favorite Taylor Swift 'Folklore' track and John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are expecting! These are your top Billboard stories for Thursday August 13th.
Sarah Cooper is getting her own Netflix special. Netflix made the announcement on Wednesday. Cooper found fame turning President Donald Trump's comments into viral videos. "Sarah Cooper: Everything's..