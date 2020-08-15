Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chrissy Teigen Didn't Know She Was Pregnant Before Her Breast Removal Surgery

Just Jared Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
Chrissy Teigen has revealed that she had no idea she was pregnant with her third child during the time she underwent surgery to remove her breast implants. Answering a fan’s question on social media, the 34-year-old author and model opened up about what actually happened. “I did the routine pregnancy test you do before surgery. [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Immune system treatment to reduce stress can prevent cancer metastases, study explains [Video]

Immune system treatment to reduce stress can prevent cancer metastases, study explains

A new approach from Tel Aviv University can save the lives of cancer patients! Researchers have found that the short time period around tumour removal surgery (the weeks before and after surgery) is..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:19Published
Chrissy Teigen Shares Breast Implant Removal Scars [Video]

Chrissy Teigen Shares Breast Implant Removal Scars

It's been more than a month since Chrissy Teigen had her breast implants removed. As is the Teigen way, she shared funny peeks into the process, like a note from four-year-old daughter, Luna, reading,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
Chrissy Teigen shares breast implant removal video to prove she had it done [Video]

Chrissy Teigen shares breast implant removal video to prove she had it done

Chrissy Teigen has shared a video online following her breast implant removal surgery, because "nobody believes" she went ahead and actually had the operation.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published

Related news from verified sources

Chrissy Teigen poses topless after getting breast implants removed

 Chrissy Teigen playfully posed in a video while topless on Sunday, months after her breast implant removal surgery.
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

makenziedixonn

mak. Waitaminute Chrissy Teigen is pregnant with #3 and I didn’t know until now!!!! 1 day ago

haileytirado

Hailey today I told ryan that chrissy teigen and john legend are pregnant and he goes “what I didn’t even know they were married” 😂😂 1 day ago

_kaitlin_s

k a i t l i n 🏳️‍🌈 I still haven’t made Chrissy’s banana bread but I just looked up the recipe... I need to make it to try it. FOR SCI… https://t.co/d0PdQuHy1u 4 days ago

R3SP3CT4all

❌SuperWoman❌✌🏻❤️🙏🏻🇺🇸Y’all Chrissy Teigen Caught Using Goya Products After Pushing Boycott On Social Media - The Daily Caller. Another liberal… https://t.co/30dXnrs3t8 6 days ago

noabournexo

cowboy hat emoji bitch i know that chrissy teigen’s social media presence didn’t invent the parasocial relationships we have with online c… https://t.co/c90LZk6Uzj 1 week ago