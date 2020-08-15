Global  
 

Chrissy Teigen: I was terrified to learn I was pregnant during breast surgery

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
Chrissy Teigen has said she was terrified after learning she was pregnant when she got her breast implants removed.
 Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting their third child together.

