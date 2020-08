Netflix announces the release date of classy, bossy and lighthearted show, Masaba Masaba Friday, 14 August 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Based on real-life moments from Masaba Gupta's life, this scripted series follows her unique background, the diverse worlds she straddles across fashion and family, and her foray back into the dating world. An inspirational, joyous celebration of her life, this fun series is packed with tongue-in-cheek humour, enacted by the... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this