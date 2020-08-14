Dua Lipa's 'Levitating' Remix Doesn't Quite Exceed The Sum Of Its Parts Friday, 14 August 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Madonna, Missy Elliott, and The Blessed Madonna contribute...



*Dua Lipa* has shared her new all-star 'Levitating' remix.



Teased for weeks now, the Avengers Assemble style cast is steer by Dua herself, augmented by guest production from the newly-renamed Blessed Madonna.



The actual Madonna also stars, while hip-hop icon Missy Elliott also graces the track.



It's a colossal cast, but there's a lingering feeling that it doesn't quite click into place; the truncated nature - it's four minutes, eight seconds - means that the production doesn't get the space to breathe properly.



That said, even as the sum of its parts it's still a colossal pop moment, with Dua rubbing shoulders alongside two trailblazing legends.



Tune in now.



