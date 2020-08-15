Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Independence Day 2020: Television celebs salute our front-line workers

Mid-Day Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
Independence Day 2020: Television celebs salute our front-line workersAugust 15, 2020 marks the 74th anniversary of India's Independence. A fight led by our brave hearts for over a century. Their dedication and sacrifice is the only reason we are now called the largest democracy. And in today's day and age, the definition of the word soldier now includes the police force, doctors and the medical...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Independence Day 2020: Full dress rehearsal in J&K; security beefed up in Delhi

Independence Day 2020: Full dress rehearsal in J&K; security beefed up in Delhi 02:10

 Preparations for Independence Day celebrations are in full swing ahead of August 15. In Jammu and Kashmir, a full dress rehearsal was done on August 11 in Udhampur. Only eight contingents participated in the rehearsal. Authorities have imposed precautionary measures amid the Covid-19 pandemic....

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

74th I-Day: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoists tricolour at his residence [Video]

74th I-Day: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoists tricolour at his residence

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoisted the national flag at his residence on 74th Independence Day. Defence Minister will also join Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Red Fort. "We should aim for..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:13Published
74th Independence Day: Red Fort ready for PM Modi's address to nation [Video]

74th Independence Day: Red Fort ready for PM Modi's address to nation

Arrangements are complete at national capital's Red Fort for 74th Independence Day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon unfurl the national flag and address the nation from ramparts of iconic..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:21Published
74th Independence Day: India's tallest ATC tower lit up in tricolour [Video]

74th Independence Day: India's tallest ATC tower lit up in tricolour

India's tallest Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower at Delhi airport lit up in tricolour on the eve of 74th Independence Day. Several monuments and iconic buildings have been illuminated to celebrate..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:12Published

Tweets about this