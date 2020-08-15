Kanye West Praises Kamala Harris, Refers to Himself as 'Future President'
Saturday, 15 August 2020 () Kanye West is sharing his thoughts on Joe Biden‘s pick for his running mate and he has nothing but praise. The 43-year-old rapper, who is running for president in the 2020 election as an independent, says that it’s an “honor” to be running against Kamala Harris. In his message, Kanye also referred to himself as [...]
Joe Biden’s pick for vice president, Kamala Harris, has the internet in a frenzy for many reasons, but a large part of it is for more SNL content of Maya Rudolph as the California senator. Best. News. Ever.