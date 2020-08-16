Global  
 

'Life just gets better and better': Halle Berry soars temperature in picture celebrating her 54th birthday

Mid-Day Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
Hollywood star Halle Berry who turned 54 on Friday, treated her fans over her birthday by sharing a photo of herself - wearing a white tee and bikini bottoms, riding a longboard skateboard. According to Fox News, the 'Catwoman' actor posted a picture on Instagram to celebrate her birthday. In the capture, Berry is seen looking...
