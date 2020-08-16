|
WWE's Sonya Deville Was The Target Of An Attempted Kidnapping; Suspect Arrested & Held Without Bail
Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
Sonya Deville was the target of an attempted kidnapping, according to ESPN. A man named Phillip Thomas was arrested for attempting to abduct the 26-year-old WWE Superstar on Sunday (August 15) from her home in Florida. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Department, it appears that the man had been planning to kidnap Sonya for [...]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Tweets about this