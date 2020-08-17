|
WWE Star Sonya Deville Targeted In Terrifying Kidnapping Plot, Arrest Made
Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
Cops have thwarted an apparent kidnapping attempt at the home of WWE superstar Sonya Deville -- claiming the suspect is an obsessed fan who was armed with a knife, zip ties and duct tape. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Lutz, Florida…
