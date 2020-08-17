WWE Star Sonya Deville Targeted In Terrifying Kidnapping Plot, Arrest Made

Retired WWE Wrestler James 'Kamala' Harris Dies At 70



Former WWE wrestler James Harris has died. Harris performed for more than two decades as "Kamala". He made his official WWF debut in 1984. Harris battled many of wrestling's superstars, including Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker and Andre the Giant. A cause of death for Harris was not given, he was 70 years old.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:30 Published on January 1, 1970