|
Man arrested on multiple charges over alleged plot to kidnap WWE star Sonya Deville
Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
WWE star Sonya Deville's house in Florida was broken into as she was the target of a kidnapping incident Sunday, police said.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Sonya Deville American professional wrestler and mixed martial artist
Man with knife and zip ties accused of trying to kidnap WWE starPhillip Thomas stalked Sonya Deville for years and spent eight months planning to kidnap her, sheriff's officials said.
CBS News
WWE Professional wrestling and entertainment company
WWE Star Sonya Deville Targeted In Terrifying Kidnapping Plot, Arrest MadeCops have thwarted an apparent kidnapping attempt at the home of WWE superstar Sonya Deville -- claiming the suspect is an obsessed fan who was armed with a..
TMZ.com
Lutz home where deputies say S.C. man traveled to with plans to hold homeowner hostage owned by WWE star
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 02:01Published
Florida State in the southeastern United States
U.S. tops 170,000 COVID-19 deaths
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:51Published
School openings continue as coronavirus cases pop up in classrooms and on campusesFlorida's education commissioner says he believes cases in schools are inevitable but manageable and, without proper data, asserts the virus is not as serious in..
CBS News
You Might Like
Tweets about this