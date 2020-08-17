Global  
 

Man arrested on multiple charges over alleged plot to kidnap WWE star Sonya Deville

USATODAY.com Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
WWE star Sonya Deville's house in Florida was broken into as she was the target of a kidnapping incident Sunday, police said.
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: WWE's Sonya Deville targeted by attempted kidnapping

WWE's Sonya Deville targeted by attempted kidnapping 01:22

 WWE superstar Sonya Deville was the target of a terrifying attempted kidnapping plot over the weekend when a man broke into her home.

Man with knife and zip ties accused of trying to kidnap WWE star

 Phillip Thomas stalked Sonya Deville for years and spent eight months planning to kidnap her, sheriff's officials said.
WWE Star Sonya Deville Targeted In Terrifying Kidnapping Plot, Arrest Made

 Cops have thwarted an apparent kidnapping attempt at the home of WWE superstar Sonya Deville -- claiming the suspect is an obsessed fan who was armed with a..
Lutz home where deputies say S.C. man traveled to with plans to hold homeowner hostage owned by WWE star [Video]

Lutz home where deputies say S.C. man traveled to with plans to hold homeowner hostage owned by WWE star

A man was arrested after Hillsborough deputies say he planned to commit a crime he planned for eight months.

