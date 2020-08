Terrifying stalker arrested after targeting gay WWE superstar Sonya Deville in a sinister kidnapping plot Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

A man obsessed with gay WWE superstar Sonya Deville has been arrested after plotting for eight months to kidnap her and hold her hostage in her own home. According to Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, Phillip A Thomas II, 24, was arrested in the early hours of Sunday, 16 August, on charges of aggravated stalking,