Kim Kardashian Is Working Effortlessly W/ Monica To Get Master P’s Brother C-Murder Out Of Prison

SOHH Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
Kim Kardashian Is Working Effortlessly W/ Monica To Get Master P’s Brother C-Murder Out Of PrisonReality TV star Kim Kardashian wants C-Murder home free. The wife to hip-hop superstar entertainer Kanye West is reportedly doing everything in her power to help get the jailed No Limit Records rap artist out of his life sentence. Kim Kardashian Wants C-Murder Home Kim K went to her social media pages Sunday and explained […]
