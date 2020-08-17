Global  
 

Lori Loughlin Will Likely Spend Two Months in Prison, Husband to Get Even More Time

Just Jared Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
Lori Loughlin is days away from being sentenced to prison time after she recently pleaded guilty for her involvement in the college admissions scandal. Federal prosecutors have revealed the amount of time they want both Lori and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli to spend in federal prison. Lori is looking at two months of [...]
 The sentence for Lori Loughlin includes two months in prison. WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben reports.

