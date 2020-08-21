Global  
 

Lori Loughlin Sentenced to Two Months in Prison

Just Jared Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Lori Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison after pleading guilty to being involved in the nationwide college admissions cheating scandal. She and her husband Mossimo Giannulli received the sentencing on Friday (August 21) in court in Boston, Mass., via Us Weekly. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lori Loughlin She was also [...]
News video: Feds Recommend Loughlin, Giannuli Do Hard Time Over College Admissions Scandal

Feds Recommend Loughlin, Giannuli Do Hard Time Over College Admissions Scandal 00:39

 'Full House' actor Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannuli, are scheduled to attend sentencing hearings on Friday. The pair were found guilty of paying half a million dollars to bribe their daughters' way into the University of Southern California as crew recruit. Neither...

