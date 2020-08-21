Lori Loughlin Sentenced to Two Months in Prison

Friday, 21 August 2020 () Lori Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison after pleading guilty to being involved in the nationwide college admissions cheating scandal. She and her husband Mossimo Giannulli received the sentencing on Friday (August 21) in court in Boston, Mass., via Us Weekly. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lori Loughlin She was also [...]
