Binford Carter Anderson Cooper Repeatedly Grills MyPillow CEO for Peddling Virus Treatment in Insane CNN Clash: 'How Do You Sleep… https://t.co/LTwNXrfDoV 38 seconds ago

GuruLeaks Anderson Cooper Grills @MyPillow CEO for Peddling Corona Virus Treatment https://t.co/O41WS0QZGR 4 minutes ago

Suds 🌟FUNDAMENTALLY UNSERIOUS sometimes. RT @Mediaite: Anderson Cooper Repeatedly Grills MyPillow CEO for Peddling Virus Treatment in Insane CNN Clash: 'How Do You Sleep at Night?!… 4 minutes ago

FMS News bot Anderson Cooper Repeatedly Grills MyPillow CEO for Peddling Virus Treatment in Insane CNN Clash: ‘How Do You Sleep… https://t.co/a6xFNftCMM 7 minutes ago

Unapologetic Progressive This is mind boggling. It is a must watch. https://t.co/P5ebgVMHZW 9 minutes ago

R.L. Bynum Anderson Cooper vs. Mike Lindell (the 'MyPillow" founder). This is mighty one-sided. https://t.co/wQNNl7BDS2 10 minutes ago

The Other DT™ I ❤️ @andersoncooper. Mike Lindell is a fraud, grifter and snake oil salesman peddling untested/unproven "supplemen… https://t.co/HMO2bYIDCf 13 minutes ago