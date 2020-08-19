|
Carly Rae Jepsen Drops New Single 'Me And The Boys In The Band'
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
It's an ode to life on the road...
Pop icon *Carly Rae Jepsen* has shared her new single 'Me And The Boys In The Band'.
The singer began teasing the release earlier this week, sharing hand-written lyrics on social media.
A few hours ago the single went live, and it's a superb, buoyant return, one that breaks free of lockdown shackles.
It's an ode to life on the road, a life Carly - or anyone else, for that matter - won't be able to live for some time.
A bubbling pop epic, it speaks of her "adopted brothers" and "romantic relationships good and bad".
She comments...
"On the road. That was the life. I miss travel and performing and my band mates who over the years have become my adopted brothers. Through romantic relationships good and bad I have always found myself again in the late-night conversations with my band."
"Here's to all the shows we have played and have yet to play. The late-night dancers we turn into on the long bus drives and the tourists we become in the early mornings. Here's to nostalgia city and keeping close the ones that know you best. Can't wait for more."
"Till then a from home 'pick me up' song from all of us to you. Me and the boys and the band! Big thanks to Jack Antonoff, Tavish Crowe, Jared Manerika and Nik Pesut for making this jam come together from a distance."
Tune in now.
Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.
Buy Clash Magazine
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this