Sofia Richie & Scott Disick Are On a Break Again, Things Get 'Tense' When He Does This with Kourtney Kardashian Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

A source is speaking out about where things stand between Scott Disick and Sofia Richie at the moment. A source is saying they’re officially on a break as Scott‘s “main priority” has become his family and Sofia‘s “more independent of Scott.” “They are still in contact and have seen each other multiple times in the [...] 👓 View full article

