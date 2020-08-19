Global  
 

Sofia Richie & Scott Disick Are On a Break Again, Things Get 'Tense' When He Does This with Kourtney Kardashian

Just Jared Wednesday, 19 August 2020
A source is speaking out about where things stand between Scott Disick and Sofia Richie at the moment. A source is saying they’re officially on a break as Scott‘s “main priority” has become his family and Sofia‘s “more independent of Scott.” “They are still in contact and have seen each other multiple times in the [...]
 Scott Disick has turned on his ex, Kourtney Kardashian's family after news of his most recent rehab stay hit headlines, accusing the reality TV clan of purposefully leaking the story.

