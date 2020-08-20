Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dax Shepard Says He 'Needs Surgery' After Motorcycle Accident

Just Jared Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Dax Shepard is pretty banged up after a motorcycle accident. The 45-year-old actor revealed during his Armchair Expert podcast that he “needs surgery” after injuring himself while driving around a racetrack in California. “I was passing six guys on Sonoma Raceway on a motorcycle and I was braking very, very hard — hard enough that [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Dax Shepard breaks ribs and hand in motorcycle accident

Dax Shepard breaks ribs and hand in motorcycle accident 00:52

 Actor Dax Shepard is nursing multiple broken bones after crashing his motorcycle on California's Sonoma Raceway.

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

'It was a bummer': Dax Shepard needs surgery after breaking multiple bones in motorcycle accident

 Dax Shepard revealed that he needs surgery after breaking multiple bones during a motorcycle accident at a California racetrack over the weekend.
USATODAY.com

Dax Shepard Hospitalized With Multiple Broken Bones After Motorcycle Accident

 The 'Parenthood' actor says he spent hours in the emergency room after breaking his ribs and hand as his motorcycle collided with a car in a scary accident.
AceShowbiz


Tweets about this

SophieCoberly

Sophie Coberly RT @JustJared: Dax Shepard has four broken ribs and a broken clavicle after a motorcycle accident: https://t.co/EdsIJnIUEv 16 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Dax Shepard has four broken ribs and a broken clavicle after a motorcycle accident: https://t.co/EdsIJnIUEv 49 minutes ago