Dax Shepard Says He 'Needs Surgery' After Motorcycle Accident
Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Dax Shepard is pretty banged up after a motorcycle accident. The 45-year-old actor revealed during his Armchair Expert podcast that he “needs surgery” after injuring himself while driving around a racetrack in California. “I was passing six guys on Sonoma Raceway on a motorcycle and I was braking very, very hard — hard enough that [...]
