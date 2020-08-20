Global  
 

Bryan Cranston talks about the loving father-son relationship in The One and Only Ivan

Mid-Day Thursday, 20 August 2020
'The One and Only Ivan' is an unforgettable tale about the beauty of friendship, the power of visualisation and the significance of the place one calls home. The heartwarming adventure which comes to the screen in an impressive hybrid of live-action and CGI is based on Katherine Applegate's bestselling book, which won numerous...
Video Credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: Bryan Cranston Details COVID-19 Recovery, Talks Disney+ Film 'The One And Only Ivan'

Bryan Cranston Details COVID-19 Recovery, Talks Disney+ Film 'The One And Only Ivan' 02:03

 Earlier this month, Bryan Cranston revealed that he and his wife both contracted COVID-19 back in March. While catching up with ET Canada's Keshia Chante, the "Breaking Bad" star gives an update on his health. Plus, he shares how he prepared for his role as a circus ringmaster in the new Disney+ film...

