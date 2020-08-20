Global  
 

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Exchange Is Getting Fan Attention

Just Jared Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
This Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson exchange is getting some attention! A new clip from the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians has been released and the clip shows Tristan and Khloe sitting down for a discussion about Khloe‘s upcoming house renovations. In the clip, Tristan offers for Khloe and their daughter True [...]
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Khloe Kardashian wishes Tristan Thompson was a better boyfriend before

Khloe Kardashian wishes Tristan Thompson was a better boyfriend before 00:36

 Khloe Kardashian wished Tristan Thompson could have been as good to her in their relationship as he is to her now they're split.

