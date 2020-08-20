Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay Says She Was In a 'Throuple' with John Mayer & This Third Person!

Just Jared Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Vanderpump Rules‘ Scheana Shay is claiming she was in a throuple with John Mayer and another woman – her pal Stacie “Stacie the Bartender” Adams from The Hills. On the “Flashbacks with Jessica Hall and Heather Rae Young” podcast, she explained she met John and his then girlfriend Jennifer Aniston at a party. “I’m working [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Scheana Shay Says She Had a Sexual "Throuple" With John Mayer After His Jennifer Aniston Split

 Scheana Shay is SURving up some major tea this week. On the Aug. 19 episode of Actionpark Media's Flashbacks podcast episode, the Vanderpump Rules star claimed...
E! Online

John Mayer in 'Throuple' With Scheana Shay and Stacie Adams After Jennifer Aniston Split

 'Vanderpump Rules' star Scheana reveals in a new interview that she was in a three-way relationship with the 'Your Body Is a Wonderland' singer for about six...
AceShowbiz


Tweets about this