Julia Louis-Dreyfus Slams Trump with Some Jokes While Hosting Final Night of DNC 2020
Friday, 21 August 2020 () Julia Louis-Dreyfus is the host of the fourth and final night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention and she made some digs at President Trump while moderating the evening. The Veep actress praised her friend Joe Biden throughout the evening and also referenced how protestors were tear-gassed moments before Trump visited a church next to [...]
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton headlined the second night of the DNC Tuesday and urged Americans to treat the upcoming November election like a job interview. Clinton said if given four more years, Trump would "blame, bully and belittle," but said Biden would "build back better."
Following night 1 of the Democratic National Convention that saw former first lady Michelle Obama give a scathing attack against four more years of Donald Trump in office, Trump on Tuesday called the..
Former First Lady Michelle Obama capped off the first night of the virtual Democratic National Convention on Monday, where a parade of high-profile speakers took President Donald Trump to task for his..