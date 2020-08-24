Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ First Joint Interview Is Sunday’s Most-Watched Show

The Wrap Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ First Joint Interview Is Sunday’s Most-Watched ShowThe winning ticket? ABC News special “The Ticket: The First Interview” — Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ first joint interview — was Sunday’s most-watched show.

It also helped ABC edge CBS and NBC in primetime’s ratings averages among adults 18-49. All told, however, CBS was No. 1 in total viewers when factoring in the entirety of 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

ABC was first in ratings with a 0.6 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 3.8 million, according to preliminary numbers. Following a rerun, “The Ticket” at 8 p.m. posted a 0.7/4 and 5.1 million viewers. Repeats finished out primetime.

*Also Read:* Biden Says He Shouldn't Have Told Radio Host 'You Ain't Black' If You Vote for Trump (Video)

ABC’s primetime was boosted by NBA games in the afternoon.

CBS and NBC tied for second in ratings, both with a 0.5/3. CBS was first in total viewers with 4 million, NBC was third with 1.9 million.

For CBS, “60 Minutes” at 7 p.m. had a 0.5/4 and 7.1 million viewers. At 8 p.m., “Big Brother” put up a 1.0/6 and 4.2 million viewers. Reruns wrapped up the night.

*Also Read:* NHL Analyst Mike Milbury to 'Step Away' From NBC Sports for Remainder of Stanley Cup Playoffs

For NBC, an episode of USA Network’s “Cannonball” at 7 p.m. got a 0.4/3 and 2.1 million viewers. A Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning NHL game followed, averaging a 0.5/3 and 1.8 million viewers.

Univision was fourth in ratings with a 0.4/3 and in viewers with 1.4 million.

Telemundo was fifth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in viewers with 883,000.

*Also Read:* 18 New Summer TV Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers, From 'Tough as Nails' to 'United We Fall' (Photos)

Fox was sixth in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 710,000, airing just repeats.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/0 and in viewers with 365,000. “Fridge Wars” at 8 p.m. received a 0.1/0 and 379,000 viewers.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Fox News Panelists Give Biden's DNC Speech Rave Reviews: 'A Home Run' (Video)

Joe Biden's Speech, Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Jokes, a Telenovela Recap and 4 More Highlights From DNC Day 4 (Videos)

Trump Complains on Twitter That Biden's DNC Speech Was 'Just Words'
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: ABC exclusive interview with Biden and Harris

ABC exclusive interview with Biden and Harris 00:43

 ABC exclusive interview with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kansas artist creates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris crop art [Video]

Kansas artist creates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris crop art

Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris have “cropped up” in a Kansas farm field.

Credit: WDAF     Duration: 00:44Published
Minnesota Poll: Trump And Biden Nearly Tied [Video]

Minnesota Poll: Trump And Biden Nearly Tied

A new poll spells bad news for Joe Biden's candidacy. The poll shows President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are statistically tied in Minnesota. This poll is from the..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:43Published
Boy with stutter steals show in emotional speech praising Biden [Video]

Boy with stutter steals show in emotional speech praising Biden

A 13-year-old boy with a stutter stole the show at the Democratic NationalConvention as he gave an emotional endorsement of Joe Biden. BraydenHarrington sat in his home, speaking to a mobile phone..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:57Published

Related news from verified sources

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris gave their first joint interview as the Democratic ticket: Here are 3 takeaways

 Democratic ticket laughed off Trump's personal insults, an apparent strategy to paint him as a fundamentally unserious president
Independent

Biden addresses past comments on race in first joint TV interview with running mate Kamala Harris

 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, sat for their first joint TV interview with ABC News. Biden and Harris...
CBS News Also reported by •Just JaredMediaite

Biden says he’d shut down economy if scientists recommended

Biden says he’d shut down economy if scientists recommended Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said he would follow public health advisers’ advice if they called for a national shutdown should he take office and...
WorldNews


Tweets about this