Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ First Joint Interview Is Sunday’s Most-Watched Show Monday, 24 August 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

The winning ticket? ABC News special “The Ticket: The First Interview” — Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ first joint interview — was Sunday’s most-watched show.



It also helped ABC edge CBS and NBC in primetime’s ratings averages among adults 18-49. All told, however, CBS was No. 1 in total viewers when factoring in the entirety of 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.



ABC was first in ratings with a 0.6 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 3.8 million, according to preliminary numbers. Following a rerun, “The Ticket” at 8 p.m. posted a 0.7/4 and 5.1 million viewers. Repeats finished out primetime.



ABC’s primetime was boosted by NBA games in the afternoon.



CBS and NBC tied for second in ratings, both with a 0.5/3. CBS was first in total viewers with 4 million, NBC was third with 1.9 million.



For CBS, “60 Minutes” at 7 p.m. had a 0.5/4 and 7.1 million viewers. At 8 p.m., “Big Brother” put up a 1.0/6 and 4.2 million viewers. Reruns wrapped up the night.



For NBC, an episode of USA Network’s “Cannonball” at 7 p.m. got a 0.4/3 and 2.1 million viewers. A Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning NHL game followed, averaging a 0.5/3 and 1.8 million viewers.



Univision was fourth in ratings with a 0.4/3 and in viewers with 1.4 million.



Telemundo was fifth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in viewers with 883,000.



Fox was sixth in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 710,000, airing just repeats.



The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/0 and in viewers with 365,000. “Fridge Wars” at 8 p.m. received a 0.1/0 and 379,000 viewers.



👓 View full article


