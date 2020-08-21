Pharrell Williams & Jay-Z Take On Racial Inequalities in New Song 'Entrepreneur' - Read the Lyrics & Listen Now! Friday, 21 August 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

Pharrell Williams and Jay-Z have teamed up for a new song with a powerful message. The two musicians released their collab titled "Entrepreneur," which is about the racial inequalities Black people face in the United States. "In this position with no choice / A system imprison young black boys," Pharrell raps. "Distract with white noise [...]


