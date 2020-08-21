Britney Spears' Conservatorship Extended to February 2021
Friday, 21 August 2020 () Britney Spears‘ conservatorship has been extended. Following the news that Britney‘s attorney filed a request on her behalf for her father Jamie Spears to be removed from the conservatorship and permanently replaced solely by her current temporary conservator Jodi Montgomery, a judge ruled that the conservatorship will be extended until at least February of 2021, [...]
Britney Spears is asking the court to make some changes to her conservatorship. In new court documents obtained by E! News on Aug. 18, the singer's... E! Online Also reported by •FOXNews.com •AceShowbiz
Tweets about this
cindy RT @Variety: Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Extended Until at Least February https://t.co/dI83l2WkRt 3 minutes ago
tootsie slide slander acct RT @thefader: Britney Spears’s conservatorship has been extended by at least six months.
https://t.co/YZySTatOe5 https://t.co/fSlrtteO4J 8 minutes ago
Hunter Schwarz A Los Angeles county judge has extended Britney Spears's longstanding conservatorship until at least February 2021 https://t.co/i7QqYBzdkG 17 minutes ago
The FADER Britney Spears’s conservatorship has been extended by at least six months.
https://t.co/YZySTatOe5 https://t.co/fSlrtteO4J 18 minutes ago
JustJared.com Britney's conservatorship extends to 2021, and she's making some requests: https://t.co/cBh3jK3TDB 45 minutes ago
Grace Jung i wonder if britney has father issues https://t.co/WL9q7OpaiL 1 hour ago