Britney Spears' Conservatorship Extended to February 2021

Just Jared Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Britney Spears‘ conservatorship has been extended. Following the news that Britney‘s attorney filed a request on her behalf for her father Jamie Spears to be removed from the conservatorship and permanently replaced solely by her current temporary conservator Jodi Montgomery, a judge ruled that the conservatorship will be extended until at least February of 2021, [...]
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Britney Spears' conservatorship remains unchanged despite her request to remove dad from control

Britney Spears' conservatorship remains unchanged despite her request to remove dad from control 00:54

 Britney Spears' dad Jamie remains the sole conservator of her estate, despite the singer's request for him to step down.

