Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Bollywood celebrities extend warm wishes

Mid-Day Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
As the ten-day celebrations for Ganesh Chaturthi begins today, Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Kangana Ranaut among many others extended wishes of the festival on social media. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan posted the pictures from the celebration on Twitter and extended greetings for the festival. In...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Eid: Shah Rukh, Salman Khan, Amitabh, Priyanka, other celebs extend wishes [Video]

Eid: Shah Rukh, Salman Khan, Amitabh, Priyanka, other celebs extend wishes

On the occasion of Eid-al-Adha, many Bollywood celebrities posted wishes via social media. Actor Shah Rukh Khan tweeted wishes with a photograph of his son AbRam offering prayers. Actor Salman Khan..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:18Published
Celebrities wish Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan speedy recovery from COVID-19 [Video]

Celebrities wish Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan speedy recovery from COVID-19

With Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and his son hospitalised in Mumbai hospital with COVID-19, celebrities from the film world and other walks of life sent in their messages wishing the duo a speedy..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:41Published
Ranveer Singh celebrates birthday in lockdown, wishes pour in | Oneindia News [Video]

Ranveer Singh celebrates birthday in lockdown, wishes pour in | Oneindia News

Bollywood's one of the most talked-about actor Ranveer Singh is celebrating his 35th birthday today on July 6. Wishes are pouring in from all over the world for the 'Band Baaja Baaraat' actor who is..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:21Published

Tweets about this