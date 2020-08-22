Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Bollywood celebrities extend warm wishes
Saturday, 22 August 2020 () As the ten-day celebrations for Ganesh Chaturthi begins today, Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Kangana Ranaut among many others extended wishes of the festival on social media. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan posted the pictures from the celebration on Twitter and extended greetings for the festival. In...
With Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and his son hospitalised in Mumbai hospital with COVID-19, celebrities from the film world and other walks of life sent in their messages wishing the duo a speedy..