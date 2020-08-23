Watch video: James Gunn introduces his 'Suicide Squad'
Sunday, 23 August 2020 () Filmmaker James Gunn introduced his "Suicide Squad" at a virtual event, and said that the film will be different from any other superhero movie ever made. The first inside look into the world of Gunn's "Suicide Squad", which is being described as a 1970s gritty war movie, was unveiled at the virtual DC Fandome.
Here's your exclusive DC FanDome "Role Call" video for The Suicide Squad, directed by James Gunn. It stars Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, John Cena, Idris Elba, Peter Capaldi Joel Kinnaman, Nathan Fillion, Jai Courtney, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Taika Waititi and Steve Agee.
The Suicide...