Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch video: James Gunn introduces his 'Suicide Squad'

Mid-Day Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
Filmmaker James Gunn introduced his "Suicide Squad" at a virtual event, and said that the film will be different from any other superhero movie ever made. The first inside look into the world of Gunn's "Suicide Squad", which is being described as a 1970s gritty war movie, was unveiled at the virtual DC Fandome.

"The studio is...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FanReviews - Published
News video: James Gunn's The Suicide Squad - Roll Call

James Gunn's The Suicide Squad - Roll Call 01:52

 Here's your exclusive DC FanDome "Role Call" video for The Suicide Squad, directed by James Gunn. It stars Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, John Cena, Idris Elba, Peter Capaldi Joel Kinnaman, Nathan Fillion, Jai Courtney, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Taika Waititi and Steve Agee. The Suicide...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Suicide Squad - DC FanDome Exclusive Sneak peek [Video]

The Suicide Squad - DC FanDome Exclusive Sneak peek

Here's your exclusive DC FanDome sneak peek at The Suicide Squad, directed by James Gunn. It stars Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, John Cena, Idris Elba, Peter Capaldi Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, David..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 01:56Published
LeBron James reveals 'Space Jam' Tune Squad jerseys [Video]

LeBron James reveals 'Space Jam' Tune Squad jerseys

James took to social media on Monday to give fans a sneak peak at the Tune Squad's new attire for the upcoming movie, 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published
The Suicide Squad James Gunn Twitter [Video]

The Suicide Squad James Gunn Twitter

The Suicide Squad James Gunn Twitter

Credit: Digital Spy     Duration: 00:30Published

Related news from verified sources

James Gunn’s Suicide Squad roster of villains unveiled in new teaser video

James Gunn’s Suicide Squad roster of villains unveiled in new teaser video Director James Gunn took his time at DC Comics’ FanDome to introduce the new Suicide Squad set to debut in Warner Bros.’ The Suicide Squad. A “roll...
The Verge Also reported by •PolygonUSATODAY.com

'Suicide Squad' introduces the huge cast in a comics-themed roll call trailer

 There wasn't much footage to share from James Gunn's take on The Suicide Squad at DC FanDome, but there were a whole lot of casting confirmations. Gunn kicked...
Mashable

It's not a trailer, but here are some actual clips from 'The Suicide Squad'

 We didn't get a full-blown trailer for James Gunn's The Suicide Squad at DC FanDome. But we did get full and formal confirmation of who's playing which character...
Mashable


Tweets about this

ramki5524

ram kiran RT @INOXMovies: "This is by far the biggest movie I've ever made." Watch an a new behind-the-scenes look at James Gunn's #TheSuicideSquad f… 34 minutes ago

milner_ua

Ростік Кауфман RT @RottenTomatoes: "This is by far the biggest movie I've ever made." Watch a new behind-the-scenes look at James Gunn's #TheSuicideSquad… 1 hour ago

im_lokeshvj

loki🔥✌❕ RT @LetsOTT: Watch the first teaser of upcoming film #TheSuicideSquad (2021) directed by James Gunn. #DCFanDome https://t.co/mAoTS1Fl0I 2 hours ago