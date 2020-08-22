Global  
 

James Gunn debuts first look at 'The Suicide Squad,' loves Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn at DC FanDome

Saturday, 22 August 2020
With massive cast in tow, director James Gunn showed off a first look at DC FanDome of 'The New Suicide Squad' with Margot Robbie and Viola Davis.
The Suicide Squad - DC FanDome Exclusive Sneak peek

The Suicide Squad - DC FanDome Exclusive Sneak peek

 Here's your exclusive DC FanDome sneak peek at The Suicide Squad, directed by James Gunn. It stars Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, John Cena, Idris Elba, Peter Capaldi Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Taika Waititi and Steve Agee.

