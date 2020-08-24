Global  
 

BREAKING: Kellyanne Conway Leaving White House Amid Family Turmoil

Mediaite Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
BREAKING: Kellyanne Conway Leaving White House Amid Family TurmoilKellyanne Conway, one of the longest serving top officials in the Trump administration, is leaving the White House at the end of the month. The Washington Post reported that the White House adviser, who served as President Donald Trump’s third and final campaign manager in 2016, told him Sunday night that she would be stepping […]
