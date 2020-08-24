Global  
 

Claudia Conway Still Wants Emancipation Despite Kellyanne Conway Resigning

TMZ.com Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Kellyanne Conway's abrupt resignation from The White House may not be enough to save her family, because her daughter still wants to be emancipated ... she fiercely wants it. 15-year-old Claudia Conway went back on her favorite platform -- TikTok…
