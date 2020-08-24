|
Claudia Conway Still Wants Emancipation Despite Kellyanne Conway Resigning
Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Kellyanne Conway's abrupt resignation from The White House may not be enough to save her family, because her daughter still wants to be emancipated ... she fiercely wants it. 15-year-old Claudia Conway went back on her favorite platform -- TikTok…
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kellyanne Conway American strategist and pollster
Kellyanne Conway To Leave White House
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:27Published
Top Trump aide Kellyanne Conway to leave White House postWhite House counselor Kellyanne Conway said Sunday night she would step down at the end of August to focus on her family. The announcement comes as President..
CBS News
Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Trump's RNC speech, stimulus talks and Kellyanne Conway's departureWhite House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows joined “CBS This Morning” to discuss the upcoming Republican National Convention and the status of stimulus talks..
CBS News
Kellyanne Conway: Key moments from her White House careerThe president's adviser has announced she is stepping down from her role at the end of August.
BBC News
TikTok Video-sharing application
ByteDance investors eye bid for TikTok - sources
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:18Published
McDonalds Secrets From A Former Cashier
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:50Published
Kellyanne Conway’s Daughter Claudia Pushing For EmancipationKellyanne and George Conway's daughter says she's reached her breaking point and wants to be emancipated from her parents. As you know by know, 15-year-old..
TMZ.com
TikTok to fight Trump's ban
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this