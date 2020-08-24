Claudia Conway Still Wants Emancipation Despite Kellyanne Conway Resigning

McDonalds Secrets From A Former Cashier



In July, makeup artist Dessy Joseph filmed a TikTok video where she shared her "secrets" from working at McDonald's. The video went viral, racking up millions of views and hundreds of thousands of subscribers. Business Insider reports she's filmed over 30 videos about her time at McDonalds. Her information comes from her personal experience at a franchise. She said she cannot speak to corporate policies or practices at other restaurants. You can go wild with customizations.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:50 Published on January 1, 1970