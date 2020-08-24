Global  
 

Ganesh Visarjan 2020: Shilpa Shetty dances while bidding adieu to Bappa; watch video

Mid-Day Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty and family bade their beloved Ganpati Bappa adieu in an affectionate, eco-friendly manner on Sunday. The 45-year-old actor tweeted a video of her with family performing the rituals of Ganpati Visarjan.

The video featured a well-decorated pedestal with the Ganesha idol with sweets, flowers and...
0
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: Shilpa Shetty Kundra go for eco-friendly visarjan at home

Shilpa Shetty Kundra go for eco-friendly visarjan at home 00:36

