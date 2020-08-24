|
Ganesh Visarjan 2020: Shilpa Shetty dances while bidding adieu to Bappa; watch video
Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty and family bade their beloved Ganpati Bappa adieu in an affectionate, eco-friendly manner on Sunday. The 45-year-old actor tweeted a video of her with family performing the rituals of Ganpati Visarjan.
The video featured a well-decorated pedestal with the Ganesha idol with sweets, flowers and...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this