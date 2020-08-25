Julia Holter Shares Gorgeous Re-Work Of Fleetwood Mac's 'Gold Dust Woman' Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Initially recorded back in 2012, it's online for the first time...



*Julia Holter* has shared her take on Fleetwood Mac's 'Gold Dust Woman'.



The song was penned for 'Rumours', and helped to define that iconic late 70s West Coast soft rock sound.



In the hands of Julia Holter, it becomes something a little different, with the American artist finding fresh space in the song.



Initially recorded back in 2012, it's now online for the first time, and follows Holter's work on the soundtrack for Never Rarely Sometimes Always.



Julia Holter comments...



"I always wanted to make this cover available officially. I recorded it at home in 2012 for a Mojo special on Fleetwood Mac. The propulsive dark vibe of this song was appealing and I think the raw energy of my recording captures an exhilarated moment in time for me, in which I was about to start touring, playing my own music for the first time."







Photo Credit: *Tammy Nguyen*



