Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan spark romance in 'Ammonite' trailer Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The makers of the romance-drama 'Ammonite' has released its official trailer on Tuesday, and the video boasts a budding romantic relationship between Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan.



According to Variety, the movie, written and directed by Francis Lee will be released by Neon in the United States and Lionsgate in the... 👓 View full article

