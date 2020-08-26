Global  
 

Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan spark romance in 'Ammonite' trailer

Mid-Day Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
The makers of the romance-drama 'Ammonite' has released its official trailer on Tuesday, and the video boasts a budding romantic relationship between Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan.

According to Variety, the movie, written and directed by Francis Lee will be released by Neon in the United States and Lionsgate in the...
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: Ammonite Movie - Kate Winslet, Saoirse Ronan

Ammonite Movie - Kate Winslet, Saoirse Ronan 02:17

 Ammonite Movie - Official Trailer - Plot synopsis: 1840s England, acclaimed but overlooked fossil hunter Mary Anning and a young woman sent to convalesce by the sea develop an intense relationship, altering both of their lives forever. directed by Francis Lee starring Kate Winslet, Saoirse...

