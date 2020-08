Heavy Metal Singer Riley Gale Dies at 35 Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

Riley Gale has sadly passed away at the young age of 35. The musician was the lead singer for thrash metal band Power Trip, and the band announced his passing in a statement on social media. β€œIt is with the greatest of sadness we must announce that our lead singer and brother Riley Gale passed [...] πŸ‘“ View full article

