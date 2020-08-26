Global  
 

Noah Schnapp Issues Apology Over Leaked Video Where He Was Filmed Singing The N-Word

Just Jared Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Noah Schnapp is officially cancelled, according to Twitter. The Stranger Things star has been trending on the social media site after a leaked video of him and a few friends was leaked. The aforementioned video features Noah singing the N-word to Lil Dicky and Chris Brown‘s “Freaky Friday” while on the road with his friends. [...]
