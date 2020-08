All These Stars Are Presenting at MTV VMAs 2020! Thursday, 27 August 2020 ( 3 days ago )

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards are coming – and there are a ton of celebrity presenters! The star-studded line-up has been revealed just ahead of the ceremony, which is happening on Sunday (August 30) at 8 p.m. ET. PHOTOS: Check out pics from the MTV VMAs As far as the nominees of the evening, [...] 👓 View full article