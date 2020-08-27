La La Anthony Shows Support For Jacob Blake: “Father. Cousin. Son. Uncle. Human”
Thursday, 27 August 2020 () Hollywood actress La La Anthony is showing her support for Jacob Blake. The popular entertainer has come forward to share strong words in response to Wisconsin police shooting the unarmed Black man in front of his children. La La Supports Jacob Blake On Thursday, Anthony went to her Instagram page to remind the world Blake […]
Jacob Blake has become the latest in a long list of police shooting victims. The 29-year-old black man grew up in Evanston, Illinois, just outside Chicago. CNN reports that he later moved to Kenosha "for a fresh start," his family said. Jacob Blake Sr., led the fight for fair housing in Evanston...
President Donald Trump is slated to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday.
This is a trip against the wishes of officials requesting he stay away from the city.
Kenosha is still coping from the recent..