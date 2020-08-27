Global  
 

La La Anthony Shows Support For Jacob Blake: “Father. Cousin. Son. Uncle. Human”Hollywood actress La La Anthony is showing her support for Jacob Blake. The popular entertainer has come forward to share strong words in response to Wisconsin police shooting the unarmed Black man in front of his children. La La Supports Jacob Blake On Thursday, Anthony went to her Instagram page to remind the world Blake […]
