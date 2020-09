Adhyayan Suman: Don't want to get into 500 questions I have for Rhea, don't buy her story for now Monday, 31 August 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Recently, Rhea Chakraborty broke her silence in an interview and spoke about the allegations that have been made against her ever since the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Adhyayan Suman has now spoken about the interview and why he doesn't buy her side of the story.



In an interview with *Zoom*, the actor said, No,... Recently, Rhea Chakraborty broke her silence in an interview and spoke about the allegations that have been made against her ever since the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Adhyayan Suman has now spoken about the interview and why he doesn't buy her side of the story.In an interview with *Zoom*, the actor said, No, πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Rhea went into hiding for 70 days: Shekhar Suman Rhea Chakraborty recently opened up about her side of the story, speaking about Sushant Singh Rajput’s tryst with drugs, his relationship with his family and...

IndiaTimes 1 week ago





Tweets about this