Candace Cameron Bure Celebrates Son Lev, 20, Getting Engaged: 'We Are So Excited!'
Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
Candace Cameron-Bure is one proud mom! The 44-year-old Fuller House actress took to her Instagram on Saturday (August 29) to announce that her son Lev, 20, is engaged to girlfriend Taylor Hutchison. “She said YES!!! Last night my son @levvbure proposed to his beautiful girlfriend @taylorrhutchison 💍” Candace wrote along with photos from her son’s [...]
