Candace Cameron Bure Celebrates Son Lev, 20, Getting Engaged: 'We Are So Excited!' Monday, 31 August 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Candace Cameron-Bure is one proud mom! The 44-year-old Fuller House actress took to her Instagram on Saturday (August 29) to announce that her son Lev, 20, is engaged to girlfriend Taylor Hutchison. β€œShe said YES!!! Last night my son @levvbure proposed to his beautiful girlfriend @taylorrhutchison πŸ’β€ Candace wrote along with photos from her son’s [...] πŸ‘“ View full article

