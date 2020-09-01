Global  
 

Sushant Singh Rajput's fans demand Sandip Ssingh's role in the case to be probed further

Mid-Day Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
Sushant Singh Rajput's fans demand Sandip Ssingh's role in the case to be probed furtherProducer Sandip Ssingh is facing renewed backlash from Sushant Singh Rajput's fans, who are demanding that his role in the case be further probed. After Rhea Chakraborty alleged in a TV interview that she did not know the "so-called close friend of Sushant" and nor had he visited or met the late actor in the last one-and-a-half...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: SSR death case: Hotelier Gaurav Arya reaches to ED office

SSR death case: Hotelier Gaurav Arya reaches to ED office 01:04

 Hotelier Gaurav Arya reached ED office in Mumbai on Aug 31. He is the owner of The Tamarind Hotel, Goa. He was summoned by the agency on Aug 29. Gaurav will be questioned in connection of Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly died by suicide on June 14.

SSR death case: Dipesh sent to custody till Sep 09, his lawyer files plea against NCB [Video]

SSR death case: Dipesh sent to custody till Sep 09, his lawyer files plea against NCB

Sushant Singh Rajput's staff member, Dipesh Sawant's lawyer, Rajendra Rathod filed a plea against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for keeping him in custody for over 24 hours without producing him in a..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:03Published
SSR death case: Rhea leaves from NCB office after 6-hour-long interrogation [Video]

SSR death case: Rhea leaves from NCB office after 6-hour-long interrogation

Actor Rhea Chakraborty left from Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office after six hours of interrogation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. She has been summoned by the NCB tomorrow to join the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:24Published
Sushant Death Case: Why did Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer say 'Rhea ready for arrest' | Oneindia News [Video]

Sushant Death Case: Why did Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer say 'Rhea ready for arrest' | Oneindia News

As the allegations and claims fly thick and strong against actor Rhea Chakraborty in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Rhea's lawyer today said that the 28 year old is ready for arrest. She said..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:09Published

