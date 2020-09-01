Sushant Singh Rajput's fans demand Sandip Ssingh's role in the case to be probed further
Tuesday, 1 September 2020 () Producer Sandip Ssingh is facing renewed backlash from Sushant Singh Rajput's fans, who are demanding that his role in the case be further probed. After Rhea Chakraborty alleged in a TV interview that she did not know the "so-called close friend of Sushant" and nor had he visited or met the late actor in the last one-and-a-half...
Hotelier Gaurav Arya reached ED office in Mumbai on Aug 31. He is the owner of The Tamarind Hotel, Goa. He was summoned by the agency on Aug 29. Gaurav will be questioned in connection of Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly died by suicide on June 14.
Sushant Singh Rajput's staff member, Dipesh Sawant's lawyer, Rajendra Rathod filed a plea against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for keeping him in custody for over 24 hours without producing him in a..