Toots Hibbert - Toots And The Maytals Frontman - In Intensive Care Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Reggae icon is making "positive progress..."



*Toots And The Maytals* singer *Toots Hibbert* is receiving intensive care.



Reports concerning the reggae icon's health emerged over



Concerned fans shared the speculation on social media, leading to a full statement from the singer's family.



The internationally renowned reggae artist is receiving care at a private facility, and was tested for COVID-19.



Said to be "resting and in good spirits", his family ask for "everyone to hold him in their prayers..."



The statement reads:



While reports of Mr. Hibbert being in an intensive care unit at a private facility in the Corporate Area are true, the family would like to assure those concerned that he is making positive progress and is receiving the best possible treatment, while he awaits the results on his COVID-19 test. He is resting and in good spirits, and is showing signs of improvement by the hour.



His family has asked everyone to hold him in their prayers, and would like to thank the Minister of Culture Olivia 'Babsy' Grange and Minister of Health Christopher Tufton for their assistance in getting Mr. Hibbert tested, as well as the countless medical professionals who are taking care of Mr. Hibbert around the clock during this time.



'Got To Be Tough' is out now.



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

Reggae icon is making "positive progress..."*Toots And The Maytals* singer *Toots Hibbert* is receiving intensive care.Reports concerning the reggae icon's health emerged over the weekend , shortly after the release of new album 'Got To Be Tough'.Concerned fans shared the speculation on social media, leading to a full statement from the singer's family.The internationally renowned reggae artist is receiving care at a private facility, and was tested for COVID-19.Said to be "resting and in good spirits", his family ask for "everyone to hold him in their prayers..."The statement reads:While reports of Mr. Hibbert being in an intensive care unit at a private facility in the Corporate Area are true, the family would like to assure those concerned that he is making positive progress and is receiving the best possible treatment, while he awaits the results on his COVID-19 test. He is resting and in good spirits, and is showing signs of improvement by the hour.His family has asked everyone to hold him in their prayers, and would like to thank the Minister of Culture Olivia 'Babsy' Grange and Minister of Health Christopher Tufton for their assistance in getting Mr. Hibbert tested, as well as the countless medical professionals who are taking care of Mr. Hibbert around the clock during this time.'Got To Be Tough' is out now.Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.Buy Clash Magazine 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Bang Media - Published 33 minutes ago Video Credit:- Published 'Toots and the Maytals' star Frederick 'Toots' Hibbert rushed to intensive care with suspected coronavirus symptoms 00:55 According to his manager, Cabel Stephenson, reggae legend Frederick 'Toots' Hibbert was recently rushed to an intensive care unit after experiencing breathing difficulties. You Might Like

Tweets about this

