My heart breaks at the vilification of Rhea Chakraborty: Vidya Balan

Wednesday, 2 September 2020
Actor Vidya Balan has called out the "vilification of Rhea Chakraborty" in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death, saying it is unfortunate that the tragedy has been turned into a "media circus". Chakraborty and her family has been accused of abetting Rajput's suicide and misappropriating his money by the late actor's...
News video: SSR death case: Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik arrive at DRDO guest house for CBI enquiry

SSR death case: Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik arrive at DRDO guest house for CBI enquiry 01:10

 Actress Rhea Chakraborty reached at DRDO guest house for CBI questioning in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Rhea Chakraborty has been called in for interrogation on the third consecutive day. Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik also arrived for CBI enquiry. Actress' associate Samuel...

Vidya Balan comes out in supoort of Rhea Chakraborty, says 'my heart breaks at her vilifiation'

 Taking to Twitter, in response to actor Laskhmi Manhu's tweet slamming media coverage against Rhea, Vidya said, "My heart breaks at the vilification of Rhea...
