My heart breaks at the vilification of Rhea Chakraborty: Vidya Balan
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 () Actor Vidya Balan has called out the "vilification of Rhea Chakraborty" in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death, saying it is unfortunate that the tragedy has been turned into a "media circus". Chakraborty and her family has been accused of abetting Rajput's suicide and misappropriating his money by the late actor's...
