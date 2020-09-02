My heart breaks at the vilification of Rhea Chakraborty: Vidya Balan Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

Actor Vidya Balan has called out the "vilification of Rhea Chakraborty" in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death, saying it is unfortunate that the tragedy has been turned into a "media circus". Chakraborty and her family has been accused of abetting Rajput's suicide and misappropriating his money by the late actor's... 👓 View full article

