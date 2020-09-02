|
Beyonce Sends Katy Perry Flowers After Birth of Daughter Daisy
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Beyonce is sending her love to new mom Katy Perry! The 38-year-old “Black Parade” singer sent the 35-year-old “Smile” singer a floral arrangement to celebrate the birthday Daisy Bloom. Katy took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday (September 1) to show off the flowers she received from Beyonce. “Congratulations on the new addition to your [...]
|
|
|
